YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For followers of the Julian calendar, today is Orthodox Christmas.

The Julian calendar runs two weeks behind the Gregorian calendar and is used in much of the world. Today, many Orthodox Christians celebrated the holiday.

In Youngstown, Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church held their Divine Liturgy. The gospel was read and everyone in attendance took the Holy Communion.

The war between Ukraine and Russia has raged on for nearly a year. Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a ceasefire to honor the holiday; however, Ukraine rejected the truce.