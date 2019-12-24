Local church blesses families by paying for groceries a day before Christmas

“I was never expecting nothing like this"

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local church set out to bless several families on Christmas Eve.

Pastor Lock P. Beachum, Jr. with Victory Christian Center at Liberty surprised five families at Save A Lot on McCartney Road by buying their groceries.

“I’m going up to people and I’m just like, ‘Listen, the Lord really has chosen you and I really believe that. I prayed about it before we came here.’ And I told them, I said, ‘Listen, just grab what you want,'” Pastor Lock said.

The pastor and a few others from the church spoke with the families and walked around with them as they shopped. Others were surprised at the checkout right before it was time to pay.

“That’s a hundred dollars saved in my account, you know, and we’ll buy stuff for my kids. Because that was hard, you know, that was a bless… I wish more people like him assist in that way because that was hard. That’s really hard,” said shopper Texila Cuebas.

The blessing was a part of the church’s Operation Impact outreach ministry, which is dedicated to giving back to the community and those in need.

This is not the first time the church has done this right before Christmas. Pastor Lock said he encourages everyone to give back to others.

“Today, you know, was just amazing. These folk are talking about how happy they are and how joyful. I’m like, “No this is the best Christmas for me.” You know, just to see the look on people’s faces and just realizing that there’s a need,” Pastor Lock said.

Two of the kids there also received another blessing from the church. They were given bikes. One of the kids said he had never owned a bike before, as he held back tears.

“I was never expecting nothing like this, and this is the best, beautiful, blessed that you could ever have in this world,” said Eva Mitchell.

“It means a lot to me, like today it made my day,” said Mykajia Kelly.

Pastor Lock said he prayed before arriving at the store and believes God chose each person that was blessed.

“Jesus said, ‘When you did it to the least of these, you were doing it as unto me,'” Pastor Lock said.