BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Gorant Chocolates has stopped production at its Market Street factory during a pending ongoing sale to new ownership.

The company announced the pending ownership change in a news release Tuesday night. The transition will be made to local owners, but the company is not releasing further information at this time.

After Mother’s Day, the company’s location in the Huntington Plaza will be closed, and its inventory will be consolidated to the corporate location at 8301 Market Street in Boardman. The retail store will remain open as usual.

Two licensee stores, located in Austintown and Howland, currently operate under the Gorant brand. Both of these locations will transition to private, individual brands in the coming months, according to the company.

“While the sale is still pending, I am confident that the new, local owners will enhance the quality and traditions behind the Gorant brand,” said Joe Miller, one of the current owners. “This new team already has a strong commitment and track record in the Mahoning Valley.”

Gorant Chocolates was started by Charles and Sam Gorant in 1949. The factory location at 8301 Market Street was built and opened in 1977.

In 1982, Sam Gorant passed away. Four years later, Charles Gorant sold the company. Charles has since passed away.