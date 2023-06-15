YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Children Services Board announced who board members have selected as the agency’s new executive director.

Richard Tvaroch has been selected as Mahoning County Children Services’ new executive director. The board approved his one-year contract unanimously.

Tvaroch will be in his new role on July 24. Tvaroch replaces Randall Muth, who served as the agency’s director for the last decade. Muth’s final day at the agency was June 8.

During the transition, the Mahoning County Children Services Board selected Dr. Joseph Mosca to serve as the interim director.

“Mr. Tvaroch’s vision, enthusiasm, and decades of public service and experience make him an excellent choice as our next executive director as our agency continues to provide vital services to the children and families of Mahoning County. The Mahoning County Children Services Board is looking forward to working with him,” said Chairman Daniel Wakefield.

The Mahoning County Children Services Board has been actively involved in the hiring process. There was a total of 11 applicants for the position.

“I am humbled and thrilled to assume the role of the next executive director of Mahoning County Children Services. I am excited to lead a dedicated team of child welfare professionals and partner with other community leaders to create a safe and nurturing environment for children in need. Together, we will work tirelessly to ensure every child and family in Mahoning County receives the care, support and opportunities they deserve,” Tvaroch said.