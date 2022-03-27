MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Children Services recently ranked number one in the state of Ohio for completing timely child abuse and neglect cases.

According to a statewide report, investigations are considered on time if the completion date is 45 days or less from when a case is opened.

Between October 20, 2021 and March 15, 2022 the agency completed over 96% of its cases on time.

The statewide average is 67%. Only three other large counties achieved over 95% or more.

Mahoning County Children Services wants the community to be aware of child abuse and neglect. Next month is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the agency says the best thing you can do is to be an advocate for children in the area.

“Report child abuse when they see it or even suspect it. And we just ask that people, you don’t have to be the expert, let child welfare agencies like Mahoning County Children Services. That’s our job is to figure that out,” says Jennifer Kollar of Mahoning County Children Services.

In 2021, the agency received more than 4 thousand calls. 1,128 of those were investigated. The top three reports received included: physical abuse, neglect and families in need of service.

To bring awareness to child abuse and neglect in the valley, many child agency’s, including Mahoning County, are planting pinwheels next month.

Each pinwheel represents a case that was opened because someone made the call to advocate for a child.