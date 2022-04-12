HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Local child care providers are to receive more than $2.2 million in federal funding to help reopen their doors and stabilize services, state Rep. Mark Longietti, D-Mercer, announced Monday.

The American Rescue Plan Act will provide grants to 24 local providers with approved funding.

The state Department of Human Services will administer it in six monthly installments, and the funds must be used within nine months after the applications were approved. Providers can use the money for operating expenses, personnel and program costs, equipment and supplies and reimbursement for past COVID-19-related expenses. Reports on how the money will be spent must be sent to the Department of Human Services before the deadline.

“Pandemic-related shutdowns and declining enrollments have had a devastating impact on child care providers in our community, and it’s an issue that is not only hurting these business owners and their families but also complicating plans for working parents trying to return to the workplace,” said Longietti in a press release issued Monday.

The funding through the American Rescue Plan Act will range from $5,000 to more than $290,000 for the approved providers. The act has provided $628.5 million in approved ARPA funding to the state of Pennsylvania.