Local child care center offering to take in kids learning online while parents work

Virtual classes can be an added stress for working parents, but the Jewish Community Center is opening up its facility to school-age kids during the day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Working parents have an option for students who will be learning virtually for either all or part of their week in school.

The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown is going to offer all-day care. It’s turning multi-use spaces into learning centers where students will be able to concentrate while handling their schoolwork.

Students will get basic school supplies, along with a morning and afternoon snack.

There will also be opportunities to participate in activities.

“We’re providing childcare for the parents so they’re able to focus on work and know that their kid is in a safe environment where they can be educated,” said Hunter Thomas, program coordinator. “We’re also providing jobs for the Valley’s teachers who might not be returning to work, for students who have a little more free time on their hands because they’re not attending class in person, and also for the kids who need someplace that is engaging and safe for them to be during the day.”

All-day care begins August 24. It’s available from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The JCC is looking for more school-age teachers to provide the all-day care.

For more information, visit the JCC’s website.