Local Chiefs fans prepare for Sunday’s big game

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been 50 years since the Kansas City Chiefs went to the Super Bowl, but this Sunday they will.

Among many others, two local fans are preparing for the big game.

“I feel like it’s destiny, it’s been 50 years. The Chiefs have always been a very, very solid team,” said Chris Santangelo of Poland.

Santangelo has been a fan since 1993 when he first saw Joe Montana take the field.

“I believe it was a playoff game, and just as a young guy that was one of my first games I ever watched,” he said.

Now, he has tons of Chiefs items, including a special football.

“Tony Gonzalez, he was a former tight end for them. He was practicing and he looked up into the crowd, you know, people were taking pictures and he threw the football up and I happen been able to grab it,” Santangelo said.

Now, 10 years later he still has the football kept safe and cared for.

Mark Harman has been a Chiefs fan since he was a kid, following in his father’s footsteps.

“Followed the Chiefs since I can remember. I think I really got into them in like middle school,” he said.

Harman is from Kansas City, so he grew up watching the Chiefs play.

He remembers a time he even worked on the sidelines for one game for the team.

“The Steelers blew us out 45 to 7. I was helping putting pictures in the little album that helped them see each play, now they have a tablet,” he said.

Neither Santangelo or Harman were alive the last time the Chiefs went to the Super Bowl in 1969.

Now, both men are excited to experience their favorite team hopefully take the victory.

“I think this is Kansas City’s year,” Santangelo said.