(WKBN) – The May numbers are out for new car sales in the tri-county area.

Greenwood Chevy is the top dealer with 230 new cars sold.

Sweeney Chevrolet is second with 200 cars.

Boardman Subaru is third with 157.

For the year, Sweeney Chevrolet is on top with a thousand new cars sold.

Greenwood Chevy is second for the year with 830 cars sold.