Local chase suspect faces charge of assaulting federal employee after fall from hotel balcony, arrest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was taken into custody Monday by U.S. Marshals who was a suspect in several vehicle thefts and a chase now faces new charges in federal court.

A criminal complaint was unsealed Wednesday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio charging Montrell Holmes, 25, with a single count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees.

An arraignment date has not been set yet. Holmes is expected to be arraigned at 4 p.m. Thursday in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman on the state charges he was arrested for at a Niles hotel Monday.

The federal case has been assigned to U.S. Magistrate Carmen E. Henderson for purposes of arraignment.

An affidavit in the case said that marshals had learned from reviewing police reports that Holmes could be with a woman who lives in Howland. Boardman police also had previous dealings with Holmes and knew he liked to stay at local hotels, so marshals monitored hotels in Trumbull and Mahoning counties and spotted his car about 9:55 a.m. in the parking lot of a 1300 Youngstown Warren Road hotel in Niles.

Marshals surrounded the hotel and learned that Holmes was on a balcony. Marshals had to kick the door in and when they got inside Holmes tried to run away. A marshal fired his stun weapon at Holmes, but the darts missed him, the affidavit said.

Marshals tried to physically stop Holmes from jumping off the balcony, but he ignored several commands until a railing gave way and Holmes and a marshal fell to the ground, the affidavit said.

Holmes was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

The marshal was treated at the scene by paramedics for injuries to his neck, cheek and knuckles, the affidavit said. The marshal’s government-issued phone, weapon and holster were also damaged in the fall, the affidavit said.

Holmes had an outstanding warrant out of Boardman where investigators there say he was one of several people involved in stealing multiple vehicles, taking off from police and intentionally hitting a police cruiser.

Three people who were in the hotel room with Holmes were issued citations for obstructing official business.