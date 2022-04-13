SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — The Salem Chamber of Commerce is showing off local artists by displaying artwork by students at Salem and United High Schools.

The idea started back when the Chamber moved into its new location.

Local artist and Chamber member Jennifer Adams said they needed some decor to liven up the bare white walls. Her idea was to bring in artists to host a gallery, but she wanted to make sure the high school kids also had the opportunity to showcase their work. It was something Adams never had the access to do.

“I wanted to make sure high school students had an opportunity cause I feel if I would’ve had such an opportunity, I may have further pursued my art,” said Adams.

“You can always do art, and, you know, art brings so much of a healing, cleansing, you know, calming effect that I hope they will continue with it,” said Executive Director Lori Jewell.

The high school students will have their art up until May 13 at the Chamber of Commerce on East State Street, and it is free to the public.

The gallery is open to see Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. There are galleries throughout the year, and each month a new artist is on display to check out.