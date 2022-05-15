SHARON – The Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce was recently informed of a potential scam in which someone opened a website to see merchandise such as old school Nike shoes.

On the receipt the person received, it indicates that it came from the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce via Stripe and has the chamber’s website and phone number linked.

It also includes an email address and logo of a dance company on the receipt that has no association to the chamber.

The chamber is a membership-driven organization and does not sell merchandise, such as shoes or apparel, and they do not use Stripe for any activities.

The chamber advises people to always double-check the site from which people buy items.