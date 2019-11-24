Local chain restaurant helps families in need

Taco Bell chose families to help based on nomination

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The holidays are just around the corner along with the spirit of giving. In Newton Falls, Taco Bell is giving back to ten needy families.

Each family was chosen by nomination.

The Newton Falls police and fire departments were also on hand to show their support for the cause.

Each family was given a Thanksgiving dinner, Kindles and school supplies for the kids.

“I’m fighting back the tears right now because I just want to keep it together for them, but it makes my heart so full to see these kids happy,” said Taco Bell general manager Ashley Love.

Many local businesses also donated to the cause.