(WKBN) – Eight local cemeteries are getting help to take care of their grounds.

The Ohio Department of Commerce is giving the grants.

Jackson Township will use this funding to fix and reset monuments.

Oakdale Cemetery in Leetonia will get a new cemetery street, signs and an information kiosk.

The other six are in Trumbull County: St. Stephen Cemetery, Niles City Cemetery, Hillside Cemetery in Farmington, Hillside Cemetery in Bzaetta, Church Hill Cemetery in Liberty and Braceville Cemetery

The grants will be used for maintenance like repairs and tree removals.