CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A church in Campbell is honoring its heritage with new icons.

St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church began installing them this week. The icons are essential for worship and liturgical tradition.

Phase one of the installation process will be finished this week. There are two more phases of icon installation.

“The definition of an icon is a window into heaven, and so when we’re in the presence of icons in the church, it’s a glimpse inside of heaven,” said Father Kevin Marks.

The first two phases of installation are expected to be completed by the church’s 100th anniversary this summer.