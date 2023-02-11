CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Children and their families got to see some careers that are being offered in the Mahoning Valley.

Saturday was the second annual Kids Career Fair at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center in Canfield.

The MCCTC, Valley STEM and City Machine Technologies presented the event, which gave children an opportunity to see what jobs are out there that they might not have known about.

A total of 45 vendors were on hand.

Jessica Cene of MCCTC told First News how important it is to open children to these kinds of jobs.

“They are so impressionable at this age, and sometimes they see a fireman and it sparks something, or maybe they never knew what manufacturing was, and they come out and they see it and want to do that,” Cene said. “So it’s really, really important to get them exposed at this age to the different careers.”

The Kids Career Fair was held as part of Career and Technical Schools Month, which takes place throughout February.