BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local company donated a generous amount of money to Mill Creek MetroParks Thursday morning.

Boardman Subaru donated $3,500 to Mill Creek Metro Parks to plant trees. The check presentation happened at the Collier Preserves.

This is all part of the “Subaru Loves Earth” initiative to plant a tree for every vehicle sold during the month of April. $25 was donated for each vehicle up to the $3,500 cap.

“It’s thanks to the generosity of businesses like Boardman Subaru that enable the MetroParks to further its mission at the highest level. As you can see the contributions from Boardman Subaru are gonna allow us to expand our planting efforts at Collier Preserve,” said Executive Director of Mill Creek MetroParks, Aaron Young.

Mill Creek Metroparks expect to plant several hundreds of trees at Collier Preserve soon