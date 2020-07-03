Local car and truck rentals see boost in business after virus slump

With COVID-19 playing a large role, some rental companies were left uncertain on how business would hold up

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local car and truck rental businesses in the area are seeing a lot of foot traffic for the Fourth of July weekend.

“We lost pretty much 90% of all of our business and it’s just started to come back in the last couple weeks,” said Russ Miklos, owner of U-Save Car and Truck Rental.

U-Save Car and Truck Rental has been around for over 35 years on the west side of Youngstown. Miklos said his biggest sellers are the vans for recreational purposes.

“We do all the rentals for all the girl scouts in northeast Ohio, we do YSU, we do churches that have summer camp trips,” he said.

However, since the virus changed plans for many organizations, plans also changed for Miklos’ business.

“All those spring and summer stuff canceled on us, so all the reservations canceled,” Miklos said.

Monica Savchuck, manager at Lumpp Rent-A-Car, said she’s experienced similar issues.

“Like every other business, we’ve experienced a series of decline with COVID-19. We had to furlough people. Fortunately, business has picked up with the holiday,” Savchick said.

Savchick said the stimulus checks that were given out to people actually gave their business momentum.

“People are doing a lot of, I would say, “staycations” where they are doing a lot of day trips, so that has brought us some business,” Savchick said.

Both Savchick and Miklos said they hope that this flow of business continues.