STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Giannio’s Candy Company is hosting its annual half off candy sale on Easter Sunday, April 17.

The store couldn’t have the annual sale the last two years because of the pandemic, but the tradition is back.

There are a lot of great options.

“We’re glad to be back…We’ve got one pound Easter bunnies…jelly beans…almond bark…all your Easter cany needs,” said John Giannio, the owner of the store.

People lined up in front of the store in the early hours of Sunday morning to get their hands on some candy.

For more information on what candies the company has to offer, visit their website.

