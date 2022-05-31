(WKBN) — Now that maps for Ohio’s state representatives and senators are in place, what do the people who have to deal with the maps think about them?

Tuesday, First News talked with two candidates and a man who runs an elections board about what they think about the end result and what it took to get here.

Poland Township Trustee Eric Ungaro said it was solely because of the way the new 59th district was drawn that he decided to run as an independent for state representative. The 59th meanders from Youngstown, through Poland, southern Mahoning County, and into northwestern Columbiana County.

“Seeing the fact that they rearranged it, that Youngstown was put with Poland and the rest of the 59th district, and I saw that it was an open seat,” said Ungaro.

“And I think they’re very fair maps. I think they’re good,” said candidate Randy Law.

Law is running as a Republican in the 65th district. It’s the area in light green which is all of Trumbull County except the cities along with two-thirds of Ashtabula County. Law was prepared to run in May. Now it’ll be Aug. 2.

“The only negative thing I would say is it drags the primary campaign out which lengthens the time your volunteers are doing anything. A little bit of uncertainty because even right now people involved are going are you sure,” said Law.

“It’s a big relief to know that it’ll actually be Aug. 2 now,” said Tom McCabe, Director of the Mahoning County Board of Elections where just a month ago his team put on 2022’s first primary election. McCabe is almost prepared for the second primary.

“Two polling locations have to be moved for Aug. But outside that, we’ve already been in contact with our poll workers, our poll locations. We think we’re going to have a pretty smooth election but low turnout,” said McCabe.

“It drags things out both voting wise, expense wise, all those things you weren’t planning to have to do that are now on the table and you have to do them, and again that uncertainty and getting folks out to vote on Aug. 2 is going to be the most difficult thing,” said Law.

The Aug. 2 election will also include elections for central committee members for Ohio’s Republican and Democratic Parties.