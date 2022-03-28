YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A candidates’ forum took place on Monday with local candidates running for state representatives and Senate taking the stage to win over voters.

In total, seven candidates took part in the forum, all Democrats. Republican candidates were also invited to take part, but none showed, which was not received well by the coalition.

“That’s a slap in the face to the African American community… It’s unfair to you when we invite candidates to come to our community and present themselves and they don’t think enough of our community to even show,” said Pastor Kenneth Simon.

As for the candidates who did take part, each was given two minutes to introduce themselves, then one minute to answer each question.

We broke down each race below, with remarks and priorities for each candidate.

State Representative 58th District

Michele Lepore-Hagan has served as the state representative for Ohio’s 58th District since 2015. Now, three new candidates are asking voters to choose them for the position.

Fifth Ward Councilwoman Lauren McNalley, Wayne Penny, Jr. and former Youngstown Board of Education President Ronald Shadd agreed on several of the topics presented to them.

One topic agreed upon was that none of them were in favor of House Bill 327, also known as the ban on critical race theory being taught in schools. They also all agreed that there should be an argument at the state level for sensible gun laws.

“Everyone needs to be educated more. It’s also a big deal for me on mental health. As far as bringing guns, education is key in giving people the knowledge to vote for what they need to, for what’s right,” said Penny, Jr.

When asked about preventing violence in the city of Youngstown, Shadd believes opportunities can reduce the crime rates.

“What we need is more grassroots efforts to ensure that we are cutting off children to the path to what leads to violence. What we need to ensure is that we reduce recidivism rates with our citizens that are returning. We need to ensure we have opportunities for them, because guess what, one good job changes everything. One good opportunity changes a life, changes a family,” he said.

McNalley said one of her main focuses if elected would be education.

“I want to focus on education from kindergarten all the way through to career employment. I want to work with the boards of education to enrich every district with state assistance, focus on partnering with workforce agencies, business associations and trade unions, to provide alternative education opportunities and career paths for the children,” she said.

State Representative 58th District

Running for state representative for the 58th District is William Bruce Neff. Currently, the seat is held by Republican Al Cutrona, who was not present during the forum.

Neff has been a Canfield councilman for five years, which he said he ran for because he didn’t feel enough was being done.

Neff said his experience as a business owner makes him qualified for the position. He says he is involved in nonprofits, advocates for helping communities, is involved in historical societies and believes there are many problems in the Valley that his background would allow him to help solve.

When asked about the impact he would like to have on Canfield, he said he would like it to be more diverse.

“Canfield needs to be, I feel, more diverse. In living all around the country, I feel diversity brings the community strength, and no matter what the nationality or race is, it builds a better community,” he said.

State Senator 33rd District

Bob Hagan is currently running for state senator of the 33rd District, which is currently held by State Senator Mike Rulli. Rulli was not present for the forum.

Hagan served in the Ohio House of Representatives from 1986 until 1997, when he was appointed to the Ohio Senate. He was re-elected to that post in 1998 and 2002 before he returned to the Ohio House in 2006. He was re-elected three times to the House then term limits prevented him from running for re-election for a fifth term in the House.

Hagan said he never thought he would return to politics, but felt the need to.

When asked what his main priorities would be, Hagan said confronting the education process.

“We have to focus on the educational issue and we have to start talking about that. We also have to start confronting the lies that they’ve been talking about for so long. There’s a lot of corruption going on and people are not talking about it,” he said.

One of the questions asked was the issue of infant mortality and how it affects the city of Youngstown, which only has one OBGYN and no birthing facilities.

“Yes, I intend in making sure we start talking about those issues at the state level. That’s what you have to do as a legislator,” he said.

Hagan also said he is opposed to House Bill 99 and House Bill 294.

Common Pleas Court Judge 7th District Court of Appeals

Judge Gene Donofrio is running for re-election for the seat of Common Pleas Court judge for the 7th District Court of Appeals. Mark Hanni is also running as a write-in candidate but was not present during the forum.

Judge Donofrio says he wants to continue working in this position because he feels he has a lot to offer.

“I still really enjoy the work on the court, and I feel I’ve become good at it and I think I still have an awful lot to offer,” he said.

Donofrio has been unopposed in the last four elections, which he says shows his reputation in the community. He has been elected by all the state court of appeals judges to be their chief justice.

“One quality that a judge really should have, and I strive for this quality, is to have empathy, and that doesn’t mean you have sympathy for the parties, but empathy means that you’re able to place yourselves in a place of the litigants that come before you,” he said.

County Commissioner

Geno DiFabio, Jr. and Carol Rimedio-Righetti are both running for county commissioner, however, DiFabio was not on the call.

There are three seats for county commissioner, which Rimedio-Righetti holds one of. If elected, this will be her fourth term.

Rimedio-Righetti said while serving, she has played a role in helping organizations like MyCap receive millions in ARP funds.

Rimedio-Righetti said that she has been working with different officials to address and solve the issue of Youngstown needing a birthing facility.

When asked what work needs to be done to make Mahoning County more inclusive, Rimedio-Righetti said putting minorities in different positions would help.

“When you look at boards, we have put minorities on different boards that we have, children services boards and other boards, mental health boards, that we can put in positions,” she said.

The forum was sponsored by the Community Mobilization Coalition of Greater Youngstown and hosted by Pastor Kenneth Simon.

The panelists consisted of Ernie Brown from The Vindicator, Rev. William King and Ameerah Pusey of the Junior Civic League.