NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A local state representative candidate will host Donald Trump Jr., son of former President Donald Trump for a rally in late August.

Mike Loychik, who is running for the 65th district State Representative position, announced the event on his Facebook page.

Loychik will run against Jennifer Donnelly in this November’s election. Just one week ago, he beat candidate Randy Law in the primary race.

The rally will be held at the Eastwood Event Center in Niles on Monday, August 22 at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online.