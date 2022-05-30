BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman business spent the month of May raising awareness for a local girl with a genetic condition.

Coloring pages lined a wall of Peaberry’s Cafe in honor of Neurofibromatosis Month. Green and blue lights lit up a few tables for the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

Last month, Boardman mom Ashley Wheeler asked Peaberry’s to hand out the coloring pages in support of her 13-year-old daughter, Hannah.

The disease causes painful tumors to form along nerves in the body.

“He bought blue and green crayons for the kids to color. It’s just really sweet because he did this display on the wall for it,” said Ashley.

“We’re behind them, we support them, we believe in what they’re trying to accomplish with raising awareness and working on research for a cure,” said Peaberry’s owner Chris Pendleton.

Ashley said she plans on approaching more local businesses and organizations next May to continue to raise awareness for her daughter’s condition.