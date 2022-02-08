(WKBN) – A local restaurant owner will have to perform community service and be on probation for the next two years after appearing in court Tuesday morning.

William Bieber, of Canfield, entered guilty pleas to lesser charges of disorderly conduct and possession of criminal tools in Columbiana County Municipal Court.

He was initially charged with engaging in prostitution.

Investigators say he was arrested in East Palestine on November 23 after responding to an online ad soliciting prostitution.

As part of his plea deal, Bieber was fined $450.