YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — No Limits Alternative Care teamed up with Brown’s Drug Store to donate supplies to Ukraine.

Brown’s Drug Store sold the items at cost and matched No Limits’ donation.

Employees at Browns donated their own money as well.

Altogether, $1,000 worth of goods were packed up Monday and will be shipped to those affected by the war. Items such as gauze, bandages, and other medical supplies were part of the kits that will be in Poland soon.

Olivia, Jacob and Kenny — members of No Limits — were happy to help people in need.

“Our individuals are aware of what’s happening and are watching the news. Just because they have disabilities, doesn’t mean they don’t know what’s going on in the world,” said Director of Day Program at No Limits Alternative Center Betsy Zarbaugh.

No Limits, located on 5512 Youngstown Poland Road, will be a donation drop-off site for all medical supplies, adult and kids diapers, diaper creams and wipes.

All donations will assist in creating medical kits for all areas needed in Ukraine and will be filtered through the world health organization to assist in the transportation distribution in Ukraine.