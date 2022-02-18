CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Many homes and basements were turned into ponds Friday thanks to the rain and snowmelt. One business in Canfield saw eight inches of water in its basement.

Frog Pond Farms on Elk road took in so much water that it caused their refrigerator and other appliances to float.

“It was just shooting out like a fire hose,” said co-owner Marsha Coakley. “The water actually went above our furnace that is on a four-inch concert platform. Our washer and dryer on a 4-inch platform–they were all submerged as well as the hot water heater.”

Coakley said they lost their computer in the flood, too, but said business should go on as usual.

“We can get all of our sales notifications on our phones and most of the stuff we keep on the cloud. There are some things on that hard drive that I am going to have to get somebody to recover,” she said.

In Masury, a business owner is picking up the pieces after he said he got about four feet of water in his bar.

There were high levels of sewage water in the basement of Hot Shots, located on Standard Road in Masury.

The owner, Mike Martin, said he lost items such as freezers, about 50 cases of beer, frozen food, computer systems and much more.

He estimated at least $40,000 worth of damage. Martin is hoping they can clean the place up as soon as possible.

Until it’s properly sanitized, the doors will remain closed.

“The bartender called me and said the water was starting to come in the basement. We had a lot of rain as everyone knows and it never quit coming. It got about 4 feet tall down there and everything’s gone,” said Martin.

Martin said to check out the Hot Shots Facebook page for updates on when they plan to reopen.

While many people are able to get the water out themselves, it’s good to call a professional to make sure everything gets cleaned and dried.

Jim Standohar with ServPro said flooding cleanup is common but needs to be done to avoid issues in the future.

“So that down the road there’s no secondary damage like mold or things like that,” he said.

Also, check-in with your insurance agent and make sure you have the proper coverage.