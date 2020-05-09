Local businesses team up to give police officers a free cup of coffee for National Police Week

National Police Week runs from Sunday, May 10, through Saturday, May 16

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – 898 Marketing and Stone Fruit Coffee are partnering to offer local police officers a free cup of coffee every day during National Police Week.

National Police Week runs from Sunday, May 10, through Saturday, May 16.

Every officer in uniform or in a police cruiser who visits the drive-thru of the Stone Fruit Coffee locations in Canfield or Poland will receive a complimentary cup of coffee.

898 Marketing is a marketing agency located in Canfield and is dedicated to helping clients achieve their goals while also better serving the community.

“We like to say that we are all called to serve, but this week, we want to recognize those who serve our community putting our safety ahead of their own as our local law enforcement,” said Jeff Ryznar, President of 898 Marketing in a release. “Our team members have family members who are in law enforcement, as well as friends who protect and serve. Being able to say, ‘Thank you,’ with the help of a great local company like Stone Fruit, is a small way to give back to those who risk everything protecting us.”

There are two Stone Fruit Coffee locations currently open and operating under COVID-19 guidelines.

The Canfield store is located at 352 West Main Street.

The Poland store is located at 3300 Center Road in Youngstown.

Both locations have drive-thru options and are open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There are two additional Stone Fruit Coffee locations in Youngstown and Boardman that are closed temporarily due to COVID-19.

For more information on Stone Fruit Coffee, visit their website.