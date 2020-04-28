Local businesses surprise Boardman hospital workers with free lunches

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Health care workers at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boardman enjoyed a special lunch break for free on Tuesday.

Three businesses reached out to surprise 150 health care workers.

Carl Halt with What’s Grandpa Smokin’ food truck from Columbiana said he had the idea and called the hospital.

“We told them what we wanted to do, the three companies in collaboration with each other, they were so excited for us,” Halt said.

The other businesses that helped with meals were Gianna’s Catering in Lowellville and the Little Greek in Boardman.

Representatives from the hospital loaded their cars to take the food to the workers. The meals were handed out to the environmental specialists in the building.

“I know people in the medical field and I know how hard they work,” said Brian Yemma from Gianna’s Catering.

“Thanks very much for what you guys do every day. Going in the hospital, exposing yourself to this, so here we are just being grateful,” said George Campos from Little Greek.

Halt supplied pulled pork sandwiches, Yemma made chicken alfredo and Campos came with gyros.

For all three of them, business has not been ideal financially. Campos said he’s still lucky enough to be in business, so that alone makes it worth giving.

“I’m a Boardman business owner and people come and support me, so I’m here to support the community as well and the health care workers,” Campos said.