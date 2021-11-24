Local businesses go beyond for holiday customers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There were some busy places Wednesday as the countdown to Thanksgiving is winding down.

There was plenty of last-minute shopping for items to fill the Thanksgiving menu. Of course, it centers around the main course. Rankin’s Meat Market in Columbiana had 40 pre-orders for the star of the Thanksgiving meal.

“This holiday, mostly turkeys, fresh turkeys being the biggest in demand. Frozen turkeys not so much for me,” said Terry Rankin.

Rankin also had 20 extra turkeys, in case someone was looking for a bird. He was also cutting a few special orders of other meats, which are popular this time of year, including tenderloins, prime ribs, filet mignon, and briskets. Those cuts are what make his business special this time of year.

“It’s very important this holiday and Christmas are key for a successful business. this time of year you either make it or break it,” Rankin said.

Landmark Restaurant was also busy. People were picking up pies to complete their meal. It made around 500 pies in five flavors, pecan, sweet potato, apple, cherry, and of course pumpkin.

“This is definitely a big help. And it’s nice to get people a nice homemade pie out there. People seem to be really excited about it, so it makes us feel good as well,” said owner Raphe Neapolitan

Neapolitan is part of the ownership that is rejuvenating the Landmark Restaurant on Meridian Road.

They bought it over a year ago, but this is their first Thanksgiving since COVID really impacted the holiday last year.

One of the bakers at the Landmark used a scratch recipe. The pies were sold via pre-order. Some extra pies were available, too

“We sell donuts, pastries on a daily basis. The pies we kinda just did during the holiday season and the reception’s been great. We’ll probably carry them through Christmas and then go from there,” Neapolitan said.

Landmark had one order for 150 pies. It was a business that gave a pie to each of its customers.

Rankin’s Meat Market was also preparing for Small Business Saturday and putting together some bonus deals.