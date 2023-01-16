(WKBN) – In Mercer County, Coryea’s Maple Products swept house at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.

The family-owned and operated business out of Sharpsville won several awards including Premiere Exhibitor, Best Collective, Blue Ribbon Education Display and Best In Show: Maple Syrup for the second year in a row.

To win in the Premiere Exhibitor and Best Collective categories, Coryea’s Maple Products had to enter into all 18 categories including baked goods and candies.

This was the first year they were able to enter every category, so winning was huge for them.

“The whole family takes pride in what we do and we really try to always pay attention to detail and do a good product. So we just think our attention to detail pays off,” said Tim Coryea.

Coryea’s Maple Products plans to compete in the Pennsylvania Farm Show again next January.