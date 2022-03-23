BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are reporting that Window World was recently a victim of fraud that resulted in the business losing thousands of dollars.

Police said that an employee notified police on Tuesday after a customer’s account was compromised several months ago.

Reports said that the employee told police that when the customer’s bank was investigating the claim, it noticed that three duplicated checks from Window World had been cashed in the account and then immediately withdrawn.

Reports said that the checks totaled $10,500.

Police said that Window World has filed a fraud claim with its bank so the incident can be investigated. Reports said that Window World does not know of any possible suspects.