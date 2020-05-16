Local business plans drive-thru prom for students

The drive-thru event in North Lima was opened to any local high school student, regardless of where they are from or how old they are

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – Local students are missing out on many milestones, but community members are doing what they can to give them special memories.

No school means no school activities, including prom.

“You’re losing a right of passage,” said Rose Pike, a junior at Austintown Fitch High School.

High schoolers across the Valley are missing out on the opportunity to dress up, dance and enjoy a night out with their classmates.

This gave Kristin Bodendorfer at Diva Donations the idea to bring prom to them.

“We know that there are girls that have their prom dresses, and we also know that there are girls that have shopped for their prom dress way back in July of last year. So, we wanted to have a place for them to use them,” said Bodendorfer.

She founded Diva Donations in North Lima, a shop that takes donated formal dresses and gives them to girls in return for community service.

“We started Diva because we didn’t want a girl to miss a prom or a special occasion to dance because they couldn’t afford to go,” Bodendorfer said.

She knew so many girls had dresses that would have otherwise gone unused because so many local high school students got their dresses from her.

But she also knew that canceling prom affected more than just the girls who came through her store.

“Now everybody’s missed that possibility, so let’s try to give that to them in some way, and if that’s the prom photo event, at least they get a photo to remember this year by,” Bodendorfer said.

Saturday’s drive-thru event in North Lima was opened to any local high school student, regardless of where they are from or how old they are.

“It feels really good to have people that actually care about you and know that even though this is taking over a lot of our life, it’s going to be worth it in the end,” Pike said.

“The good in people comes out when this kind of stuff happens,” said Derek Porter, a junior at Austintown Fitch High School.