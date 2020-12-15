Local business owners show appreciation to employees at St. Elizabeth in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As John McCarthy of Mayo Realtors said shortly after delivering the first round of food to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman, “I think everybody knows somebody that’s in healthcare.”

With that in mind, he, his team and Michael Alberini met at the entrance to St. Elizabeth at 11 a.m. Tuesday to show their appreciation for what some hospital workers are doing 12 hours a day by delivering meals and cupcakes made by The Cake Cabin.

“During these difficult times, it was nice that we could collaborate together and put out some meals for the great front-liners at the hospital,” said Michael Alberini, the owner of Michael Alberini’s Restaurant and Wine Shop. “They do an amazing job, and this is just a small little ‘thank you’ gesture on behalf of the Mayo Group that is a nice little thing for the holidays during these trying times.”

“A little bit of good news on the horizon with the vaccine, and we’re just like everyone else hoping and praying to get through this COVID,” McCarthy said.

They will go back around 8 p.m. to deliver the second round of meals. In total, they will feed 190 people that work in the hospital.

Jonathon Fauvie, a spokesperson for the hospital, said over the last nine months, the community has responded in a variety of ways — from food donations to thank you cards, and all of it is incredibly impactful for the staff.

“These are our neighbors, these are our family, these are our friends that are coming to these facilities every day to care for this community, and every little gesture, every little reminder that they are cared for, that people appreciate what they’re doing, the sacrifices they’re making, that’s what this is all about,” Fauvie said.

McCarthy heard employees were putting in 12-hours shifts, and he thought that coupled with the stress of the virus, it would be nice to give them some food.

“One thing as a real estate company that we’re fortunate to have as a tool to help sell our area is we have world-class healthcare in the Youngstown area,” McCarthy said. “We don’t take that for granted. We’re very appreciative, and again, just thankful for everything.”