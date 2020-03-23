Local business owner’s companies thrive as more people order food online

Danny Catullo is actually looking to hire more people to keep up with demand

(WKBN) – Businesses are being stretched and tested like never before, but one local business owner has two businesses that are thriving.

Perishable Shipping Solutions is a national business run out of Youngstown with a second location in Nevada.

Workers pick, pack and ship for brands like the Cheesecake Factory, Vive Organic, Cali’flour Foods and even Catullo Prime Meats.

“Every one of our clients is experiencing this growth demand,” said Danny Catullo, who runs both Perishable Shipping Solutions and Catullo Prime Meats.

Catullo needs more workers to keep up with the orders. He said Perishable Shipping Solutions started exploding about two weeks ago and shows no sign of slowing down.

“Everything across the board is up 3X. Amazon effects are even like dry-aged ribeyes. So this isn’t just like ground meat and chicken breasts, it’s also specialty goods as well,” Catullo said.

Catullo Prime Meats, which also ships orders, needs more workers too. The store needs help cutting the meat, preparing it and even wrapping it. It’s also showing retail growth as people come into the store.

“A massive growth of people going into grocery stores like ours and coming in to buy whatever’s in the counter and they’ll load up for home,” Catullo said.

Catullo even provides meat for many restaurants. He works closely with them, and seeing some of them close their doors has been tough.

“It’s been difficult to see what’s going on there for so many others. That, as excited as we are to have the business, it has been a struggle mentally knowing that other people aren’t,” Catullo said.

Catullo wants to help. For restaurants offering carry-out and delivery, they can drop off menus and he will put them in bags at the meat shop so people can see them.

If you want to apply for a job at either business, send a resume to info@catulloprimemeats.com or dcatullo@goperishable.com.

They will not accept in-person applications.