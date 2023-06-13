YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A downtown business owner today pleaded guilty in municipal court to three misdemeanor counts of failure to file a tax return.

In addition, three other counts of the same charge were dismissed against Christian Rinehart, 48, in exchange for his plea.

Rinehart was placed on probation for a year by Judge Renee DiSalvo and also fined. The exact amount of the fine is unavailable.

The charges were filed on February 15 by the state.

Rinehart was scheduled for a trial today but instead offered his guilty pleas. He is the owner of Susie’s Dogs and Drafts and O’Donolds, both of them downtown.

Five of the six counts by the state were for activity at O’Donolds.