Local business owner donating Amazon Fire tablets to incentivize Youngstown students

He hopes the tablets will help increase attendance and help children read more

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nestled in between JC Penney and Macy’s at the Southern Park Mall is Excalibur Barber Grooming Lounge, owned by Kelan Bilal, but his influence goes beyond the barber’s chair.

Bilal is donating Amazon Fire tablets to the Youngstown City School District for the second time this year.

“I decided to give away another 24 tablets just as an incentive for students to continue to go to school,” said Bilal. “I know how it is. You get a little bit lackadaisical and bored a little bit so incentives help.”

In 2015, he and a group of barbers met with the U.S. Department of Education to try and fill a need for mentorship for students.

“Every day, every half hour, we see some kids or their parents. So, out of that meeting and another conversation, BRIDGE was born,” Bilal said.

BRIDGE stands for Barbershop Reading Initiative Developing Growth and Education, and it allows the barbers and mentors to reach children on another level.

“Our BRIDGE program was meant to build the gap between school, like summertime or after school reading with your parents,” said Bilal. “In that program, we had incentives. It’s funny what kids would do for the incentives of just a sticker. So, if you have a tablet set in front of them to be able to get the attendance up, the grades up, that kind of incentivizes the kids as well as the parents to want to help get them in stronger.”

This time, some of the tablets were donated and some were purchased through grants with the help of the Raymond John Wean Foundation.

YCSD CEO Justin Jennings said the donations are phenomenal and that Bilal and his wife have been huge supporters of the schools and community. He also said students that received them in the past were really excited about getting them.

“He’s been a real supporter of Youngstown City Schools in a lot of different areas, and this is just one of those other ways to show how gracious he is toward the district and just toward the community as a whole,” said Jennings.

Bilal has met some students that have received the tablets in the past and they were really excited.

“It’s something that goes toward our pillars. It’s really helping our kids with literacy, it’s been our focus, and he’s a community partner, but he’s really a part of our family, a part of our school family,” said Jennings.

Bilal said he is working with Linda Hoey, chief of family engagement for the district. She is helping gather statistics on attendance to decide who gets the tablets. Once decided, they will be able to pick them up at the barbershop.

“I thought it was something that would be good for them, again the incentives thing behind it. It makes them want to just work a little harder, just be in front of that camera,” said Bilal. “I know it’s tough for these teachers and even the parents to get some of the younger ones in front of the camera. Some of these things and these prizes, hopefully, will help.”