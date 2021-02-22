Local business owner charged in Liberty standoff makes plea in court

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business owner appeared in Girard Municipal Court Monday morning.

Thomas Moore owns Bin Voyage. He’s charged with domestic violence and inducing panic after a standoff at his Liberty home over the weekend.

Police blocked off Mansell Drive just after 9 p.m. Saturday night. Officials couldn’t confirm any other details at the time, but say the scene was cleared an hour later after Moore walked out on his own.

Moore pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bond was set at $75,000.

His wife is also seeking a temporary protection order against him, officials say.