YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business says it is leaving downtown Youngstown.

OH Donut Company made the announcement Friday on its Facebook page.

The store opened in June 2021, but owners say the area has not recovered from the losses it suffered in 2020.

OH Donut will remain open along Route 224 in Boardman, and they have plans to open another location along South Main Street in Poland later this summer.