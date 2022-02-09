BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local business is hosting a fundraiser on Feb. 10 for a Boardman student battling cancer.

27 First News told you Sunday about 14-year-old Alex Perry who was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma and has to have his foot amputated.

Bob Neapolitan, who owns Mr. Darby’s Antique Emporium, wanted to do a fundraiser after seeing the story.

This is the first time in two years they’ve been able to host their “Ladies’ Night” fundraiser because of COVID.

“We originally had the event set up with another organization but they had to cancel at the last minute because of some health concerns. So I was watching WKBN and saw the story on about Alex Perry and I just thought this is a young man I think we could really do something for and really help out,” said Neapolitan.

The free event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mr. Darby’s on Market Street.

They will have a 50/50 raffle, multiple basket raffles, food, wine and much more.