Local business holds holiday pop-up shop to support Youngstown businesses Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A small Niles business is holding a pop-up shop in downtown Youngstown to support local businesses and spread holiday cheer.

Spruce has Christmas decorations and some year-round decor. The pop-up shop is located on Federal Street.

Owners Nick Giancola and Erica Lewis said the location has definitely boosted their brother and sister business.

Lewis said it also helps the local economy and other businesses.

"Getting people coming down for retail will also give other local businesses and museums and everything downtown, other businesses which can make it more booming," Lewis said.

Along with their own merchandise, Lewis said they partner with local businesses as well. She said it's all about having hometown pride and keeping business downtown.