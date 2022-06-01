BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The nationwide baby formula shortage is causing panic for mothers everywhere. One local business is now offering its store as a formula drop-off and pick-up location.

Once Upon A Child in Boardman on 224 is accepting donations of free samples and extra formula. The formula must be unopened and not expired.

People in need of formula can receive up to one can of formula per day.

The business is hoping it can ease the panic many families are facing because of the shortage. Once Upon a Child encourages anyone that has extra formula to drop it off during regular store hours.

“We are doing it because there is a formula shortage and it’s just like a good feeling to like help out moms who can’t get formula so just to be able to help them and have it here if they need it,” said sales associate Libby Hartzell.

Once Upon A Child is open Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.