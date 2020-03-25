Local business helping Austintown shop damaged by fire

Two weeks ago, Walrus Subs in Austintown was damaged by fire. Now, another business is stepping in to help.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman in the Valley is selling custom-made headbands to help another local business.

Snazzy Headwear by Jess makes custom headbands and donates some of the profits.

One benefactor is Walrus Subs in Austintown. Two weeks ago, it closed due to fire damage.

Sixty percent of the sales from the headbands will go to Walrus Subs.

It’s one of multiple efforts to give back to others.

“I wanted another local drive to go on, and seeing that they had this happen, I figured that would be the best way to help,” said Jessica Good-Haldi.

The owner of Walrus Subs, Alie Ruheim, said he is very thankful for the support.

If you would like to purchase a custom headband, go to www.snazzyheadwear.com.