YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Blue Coats are growing so they can help more people.

What started in the founder’s basement has now moved to a 12,000-square-foot building.

The Blue Coats are a nonprofit organization that provides coats, boots, socks and other warming items to homeless veterans and others in need. Patty Summers started the organization after helping a friend with a coat drive.

Summers said everything donated goes back to help keep people warm.

“We are an all-volunteer organization, myself included, so I don’t take a paycheck — nobody that is here takes a paycheck — so every donation monetarily goes back into the organization,” Summers said.

The Blue Coat’s mission is simple: to provide warmth to the homeless.