(WKBN) — A Trumbull County business is receiving part of an Ohio EPA grant to help transition from diesel-powered to electric vehicles.

KWA Inc. will receive over $217,000 to replace a 2017 diesel tractor with a new all-electric tractor.

Seven organizations in Ohio will receive parts of $3.2 million to help with the transition to electric. Officials say this will help reduce annual emissions.

The grants come from a settlement between Volkswagen and the U.S. EPA — as well as California for violating the Clean Air Act.