MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s almost time for pumpkin pies, cookies and of course kolachi.

Whether you’re buying or baking them yourself, those sweet treats might cost you a little more this year.

“Eggs have doubled. Flour has almost doubled unless you get it on sale,” said Jane Reimers, a kolachi baker in West Middlesex.

Jane Reimers is carrying her family’s kolachi legacy. Around the holidays, she makes dozens of rolls to sell. But in the last year, rising ingredient costs have forced her to raise prices.

“Over the last two years I’ve gone from you know, $10 a roll up to $15 now and it’s hard. People look at you like, oh my gosh,” said Reimer.

And it’s not just at-home bakers that have noticed price spikes, bakeries are feeling the effects, too.

Classic Bakery is now faced with the rising costs of butter, eggs and shortening. Now it costs the consumer 10-15% more for a dozen donuts. But it doesn’t mean they’re not just as delicious.

“I did just raise prices and it’s honestly probably six months later than I should have and you know I hate to do it,” said Paul Rovnak, president at Classic Bakery.

Rovnak says even packaging costs are going up and they’re trying to buy ingredients in advance to fight those price spikes.

He says labor costs have increased, too, and while he can make it work, he says other small businesses might not be as lucky.

“In the next couple of years I really wouldn’t be too surprised if a lot more small businesses ended up closing across the country,” said Rovnak.