Local bus driver suspended after child left on school bus

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – A bus driver for the Leetonia school district is suspended without pay after leaving a child on a school bus, according to the district’s superintendent.

It happened on Monday. The elementary student fell asleep in the seat and did not get off the bus to go to school. The driver failed to check to make sure all students got off the bus, according to the district’s superintendent.

The child was asleep for about two hours. The child was discovered when the driver started picking up high school students.

The driver is now facing a disciplinary hearing.