COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN)- A Boardman based restaurant is opening their second location in Columbiana.

Sespe Burger announced on Facebook that it will be opening their new location in fall or winter of 2022.

They will be at the Red Brick Commons next to Firestone Farms on Route 7.

Sespe also said that nothing is changing with their Boardman location.

Sespe Burger has one location on Market Street in Boardman.