STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Struthers is replacing a bridge, thanks to federal funds from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

The city will receive up to $919,730 in federal funds through the Municipal Bridge Program to replace the Wetmore Drive Bridge.

“We are very thankful to ODOT for funding our Wetmore Bridge replacement and for the relationship we have built. They understand our needs as a small city. This project would have been a substantial cost for us,” said Mayor Cat Miller.

The bridge runs right through Yellow Creek Park, which is part of Mill Creek Park.

“Mill Creek MetroParks supports the Wetmore Avenue bridge replacement project as it will undoubtedly improve safety and enhance the user experience through Yellow Creek Park. The MetroParks looks forward to working with ODOT and the City of Struthers to implement this critical infrastructure project,” said Justin Rogers, director of Planning and Operations.

Construction of the bridge is set to begin in the early spring of 2024.