Local brewery raises money for Australian wildfire relief

Dozens of people came out to enjoy some beer, homemade food and prizes all for a good cause

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Australian bush fires continue to spread and destroy homes and wildlife.

Millions of dollars have been donated to help in relief effort and one local business is lending a helping hand too.

Noble Creature Cask House in Youngstown held a fundraiser to help raise money for two Australian organizations. Dozens of people came out to enjoy some beer, homemade food and prizes all for a good cause.

“We saw so many people around the country stepping up to do different things to send help to Australia and we thought, lets broaden our horizons for this month. We didn’t have any local things planned so lets try and put our resources together and try and make a big difference to them and send something,” said Event Coordinator, Jasmyn Iwanejko.

Half the money raised will be donated to WIRES Wildlife Rescue and The Country Fire Authority.