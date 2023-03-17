COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — St. Patrick’s day was celebrated at Birdfish Brewing Co. in Columbiana for its eighth year.

People packed the bar in various shades of green to celebrate the Irish holiday. There was lots of entertainment including Irish Dancers, Bagpipes and live music. Food trucks served Irish food, and beer was the top commodity.

“We actually partnered this year with stray cats studio out of Beaver Falls, Pa. So this year a lot of people were here earlier for a custom ceramic mug,” said Josh Eunn, owner of Birdfish Brewing.

One hundred mugs will be given away Saturday at 10 a.m.